InsureTrek18: Day One

Editor Siân Barton reports from the start of the gruelling trek as the insurance industry raises funds to help increase awareness, support treatment and find a cure for dementia.

They said the first day would be a challenge and they were not wrong!

On Sunday, the InsureTrek crew had arrived to Chamonix in high spirits ready to enjoy and conquer all the Massif had to offer.

We met the walk leaders, Sally, Caroline and Emma and resident doctor Nicky. Alice, who represents the Alzheimer’s Society had also joined the team.

Sally and Emma did a great job of terrifying the group into legging it to Decathlon to buy walking poles.

That’s what most of the group did anyway - a small contingent, who will remain nameless, enjoyed the Chamonix hospitality and knocked back eight bottles of Poilly-Fume.

Heads were a wee bit fuzzy for the first walk yesterday (17 September) but that didn’t stop us launching into a gruelling 800m climb straightaway, taking us to 2,587m.

The climb took three hours and we were all very grateful for the added pole propulsion!

The sun also beat down on us from the moment we started walking. Caps were donned and sunscreen smothered. Hot enough for crickets to thrum and dragonflies and butterflies to flit.

The views were incredible and we could see the glacier snaking down Mount Dolment as we ascended.

Then came the downhill, which for many was tougher than heading skyward. Knees cracked. Once again the poles were used to stop us skidding down the muddy path.

After a while of picking our way through the rocky path we heard bells.

The bells became a din and in the distance we could see cows being driven home for winter. They were far away but it sounded like they were close enough to pat.

The steps completed hit 30,000 (217 floors!) and we walked 11.9 miles. Pretty good going for and insurance bunch whose natural habitat is the pub!

We finished the trek (returning to the land of 4G) to the news that the running total had hit £96,000.

If you wish to support us you can do so at www.justgiving.com/companyteams/InsureTrek18