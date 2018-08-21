MGAA: "Chartered status for MGAs will benefit brokers"

But MGAA chair Charles Manchester questions how many MGAs would go for the accreditation.

The Managing General Agents’ Association (MGAA) has stated that chartered status for MGAs would be beneficial to the rest of the market, including brokers.

This follows the news that the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) is looking to achieve approval to launch a new Chartered Insurance Underwriting Agents title.

MGAA managing director Peter Staddon told Insurance Age: “It will be quite beneficial for MGAs because it would mean that their client base, the regional broker, can say to their customers that they are dealing with a chartered entity.

“That brings with it a certain amount of professional baggage which will benefit the consumer.”

Professionalism

Staddon explained that the organisation had been looking at chartered status for MGAs since 2013 and that it had approached the CII with the suggestion about a year ago.

He claimed that the CII along with the rest of the market was supportive of the idea.

“I will be one of the champions of this chartered status, both for individuals and a corporate status, depending on what we can get through,” he continued.

Adding: “I’ll be saying to people that this is their chance to prove their professionalism to brokers.”

Not mandatory

Meanwhile MGAA chair and Manchester Underwriting chief executive Charles Manchester echoed that it was a positive development but highlighted that it would not be mandatory for MGAs to become chartered.

He commented: “As there are with insurance brokers it’s probably going to be fewer than we’d like that become chartered.

“But not all MGAs will have the resource to do it and for those that do and that have the inclination it’s good news.”

He wouldn’t be drawn to predict how many MGAs would go for the accreditation, but noted it could be anything from five to 50.

“It’s a bit of a chicken and egg thing really, because before you offer it to people and tell them what they need to do to become chartered then it’s going to be difficult to know what sort of response you would get,” Manchester continued.

Approval

He added that the MGAA had conducted research and asked MGAs about the concept with “a good proportion of them being positive”.

“For those MGAs that want to invest in training the way that many do these days and want to put forward the most professional front to their customers that they can, then they may want to become chartered,” he concluded.

The CII is currently looking to achieve approval in principle from the Privy Council by December 2018.

Once approval is secured the organisation will need to go to a member vote, which is expected to be achieved in 2019.

The new title would sit alongside chartered insurers, chartered insurance brokers and chartered financial planners.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.