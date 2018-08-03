Commercial business switch from LV to Allianz begins on Monday

Boss Jon Dye silent on future potential acquisition targets.

Allianz will begin the process of issuing new commercial lines “invitations” for LV business on 6 August, the insurer has confirmed having previously committed to doing so in the third quarter.

The first step is for policies with the effective date of 20 September onwards.

When Allianz began the switch for personal lines it started with Acturis and added software houses in turn.

However, according to the firm brokers will see the changeover across the board in commercial lines.

Boost

The two providers agreed their joint venture at the end of 2017 and have already reported that Allianz will get a £250m boost in commercial lines from LV as personal lines moves in the opposite direction to create a £1.7bn insurer.

Allianz detailed that by the end of the overall transfer process almost 600,000 policy details will have been exchanged with LV.

Chief executive Jon Dye described the programme as “a chunky business transfer” when discussing Allianz’s half year results for 2018.

Operating profit was up 17.5% to £87.8m with the combined operating ratio (COR) improving to 94.8% and gross written premiums (GWP) flat at £1.07bn.

Organic

Dye explained that while some schemes commercial business had already moved to Allianz it only accounted for “low single figure” millions of pounds and that the 4.9% growth in commercial GWP to £589m was overwhelmingly organic.

“Clearly as we move forward you are going to see a bigger contribution from the business which has come over from LV,” he accepted. “We would still expect to be growing organically at the same time.”

The commercial COR remained below 95% at 94.3% but this still represented an increase on the same period of 2017.

Dye described the previous 92.8% figure as “fantastic” and “stunningly good”.

“In the first half of 2017 there was no weather worthy of mention and… we had no large losses of any significance,” he explained.

Adding that weather related claims at the start of 2018 were higher with the ‘Beast from the East’ costing the insurer £16m half of which fell into commercial lines.

Comfortable

He further pointed out that Allianz had seen more of a “normal run of large losses” in the first six months calling it “nothing that is in any way of concern”.

“I am very comfortable with the performance of the commercial business right now,” he stressed.

The personal lines figures were dominated by the movement to LV.

Allianz is effectively no longer writing car and home and is closing down the products on software houses.

It has driven a 5% reduction in GWP to £477.5m with further to go.

Substantial

Dye listed that while some car and home schemes were yet to transfer in the second half of the year the likes of Petplan – with £215m GWP for the period – legal protection, musical business as well as corporate partnership – worth £120m in GWP – would be kept.

“We are still going to have a substantial personal lines business when this is all done,” he pointed out.

Allianz was previously tipped to buy XL but lost out to Axa and global CEO Oliver Bäte has reportedly been looking to make a large UK acquisition with Aviva, QBE, RSA and Zurich named as possible targets.

Speculation has been rife in the market that Chinese investment company Fosun could bid to buy Ageas.

Could Allianz step in?

Price

“We are not going to comment on any specific issue,” replied Dye.

“Allianz is clearly a well capitalised group.

“The group has made it clear that we are open for acquisitions if we can find the right target at the right price.”

He highlighted that Allianz had demonstrated its appetite by signing the LV joint venture a year ago on 4 August 2017.

But concluded: “The right target at the right price remains a possibility but we are not going to comment on individual targets.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.