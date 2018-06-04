Higos expands partnership with Allianz after Aviva split

Owner GRP saw Aviva pull all its agencies last month.

Higos Insurance Services has expanded its strategic partnership with Allianz Insurance.

The South West-based broker was bought by Global Risk Partners (GRP) in March 2017 and founder Ian Gosden retired a year later.

Last month Aviva pulled the agencies of all GRP firms.

Insurance Age understands that, with immediate effect, any Aviva business at Higos will transfer to Allianz as renewals fall due.

Cracks

It is not the first time that GRP controlled firms have switched business to Allianz.

The cracks in GRP’s relationship with Aviva were seen this April when the insurer cancelled the agency of Alan & Thomas in Poole with the accounts believed to be moving to Allianz.

Aviva had previously cancelled Leeds-headquartered Marshall Wooldridge’s agency in May 2017.

Neil Thornton, managing director at Higos, confirmed that the latest deal covers the majority of commercial segments.

The business added that the moved had been taken following a “tender exercise”.

Trading relationships

Thornton said: “We are delighted with the continued support shown for our business by Allianz and our other insurer partners, and we look forward to building strongly on existing trading relationships.”

Sarah Mallaby, director of broker markets at Allianz, commented: “We are very pleased our existing relationship with Higos continues to develop and strengthen.”

