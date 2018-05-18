Unrated Danish insurer Gefion in €2m cash injection deal with shareholders

UK experts say cash injection is in response to growth as provider notes move was made to increase its solvency limits.

Unrated Danish insurer Gefion Insurance A/S has received a €2m (£1.74m) cash injection from its shareholders in order to improve its solvency position.

In its annual report for 2017, the provider stated: “By shareholder decision of 30 April 2018 Gefion Insurance A/S obtained commitment from its shareholders for an increase of the company’s share capital by the amount of €2m by injection of cash.”

The insurer noted that this decision improved its ratio of eligible own funds to a Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR) ratio to 135%.

In its Solvency Financial Condition Report for 2017 it also stated that the action “aligns our solvency position to our short term strategic risk and provides a more robust basis to withstand stressed events”.

Gefion added that this provided an “excess of total eligible own funds over its solvency and capital requirement”.

In its annual accounts the company stated that its SCR amounted to DKK120.6m (£14.1m) at 31 December 2017 and that its eligible own funds to meet SCR was DKK148.3m.

Strategic

Gefion provides capacity to a number of managing general agents (MGA) in the UK, including Bollington’s motor MGA Anjuna.

Chris Patterson, group MD at Bollington said he did not think the cash injection was a negative move.

“Their solvency limits are fine as they are. As it stands they have accessed quota share which is strategic.”

He explained that cash injection had been put in because the business has grown and it wants an “extra cushion in there” and he pointed out that Gefion is also backed by an A-Rated reinsurance panel which is led by Swiss Re.

Patterson continued: “They are putting in an injection to support future growth and not reducing exposure at all.

“Our relationship [with Gefion] is strong and we are happy with the insurance paper.”

In addition, an unnamed expert said the capital injection was “nothing out of the usual”.

The unnamed source added that the provider was “growing at a quiet rate” and that the cash injection had been made in response to that.

Unrated

The debate about whether or not to use unrated insurers was recently sparked again after another unrated Danish insurer Alpha Insurance A/S filed for bankruptcy on 9 May.

The collapse caused “massive upheaval” for brokers after a large number of taxi drivers were suddenly left uninsured.

