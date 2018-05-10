Ex-Oak Underwriting boss Mark Coffey joins Ardonagh

Coffey appointed commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash.

Mark Coffey has joined The Ardonagh Group from RSA and will take up the role of commercial director for Autonet and Carole Nash at the end of June.

Coffey had been with RSA since 2011. He came on board as director of core brokers in personal lines and became director of the private clients business including Oak Underwriting in 2014.

Prior to this he worked at Zurich from 2004 rising to be head of personal lines in 2010.

Return

Coffey was due to return back to Zurich from RSA as part of the takeover of Oak announced earlier this year.

However, a spokesperson for Zurich confirmed that Coffey had not yet moved between the two providers with the transition of Oak still ongoing.

Accordingly its plan for Paul Glasper, Zurich’s head of specialist retail, who reports to head of retail David White, to lead both businesses remains unchanged.

Foothold

Ian Donaldson, CEO of Autonet and Carole Nash commented: “Mark is the ideal addition to our team as we continue to assess acquisitive opportunities with a view to sustainable, profitable growth across our brands.

“His experience in the private car and home markets will prove invaluable as we look to strengthen our foothold in these spaces and his expertise in integrating businesses aligns perfectly to our ongoing assessment of the collaborative opportunities across Autonet and Carole Nash.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.