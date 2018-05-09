Chubb creates six new independent broker teams across UK and Ireland

Insurer hopes move will create better relationships with regional brokers.

Chubb has created six independent broker teams based in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Ireland, with the aim to work more closely with local brokers.

Hannah Hosking, head of distribution – independent brokers UK and Ireland at Chubb, explained that the move had been made in order to create more bespoke and better solutions for brokers.

She told Insurance Age: “Independent brokers are very important to us because of their focus on clients and what they can bring to the business.”

Adding: “This will allow us to be more focused on the local area and to create even better relationships with brokers.”

Change

The biggest change for brokers will be that in the past those with multiple propositions would send these to different people within the branches, but now they will have one point of contact.

“Now they can send multiline propositions to one person who will deal with all of their business,” Hosking observed.

She also claimed the changed approach would lead to opportunities for cross-selling products both for brokers and for the insurer.

The new teams are based in existing Chubb regional offices, with the size of the teams depending on the location. Most of the people on the teams have been recruited from within the provider.

“We’ve added some new people recently as well. But it’s about aligning people who already have strong relationships,” Hosking noted.

“Most of the teams have quite a few people, but for the smaller teams they can also draw on the expertise of others that are based in that location.”

Response

The first team was established in Chubb’s London office in October last year and Hosking stated that the response from the market had been “positive so far”.

“We started with the team in London and we saw good signs of success soon after that,” she stated.

Hosking concluded: “The feedback from brokers has been positive and we’ve seen relationships develop that we haven’t seen before.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.