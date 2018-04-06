Co-op posts insurance operating loss for 2017

Combined operating ratio came in at 101.2%.

Co-op Insurance has posted an operating loss of £12m for 2017, an improvement on the £18m loss the year before.

The provider flagged that without the one-off costs of “transformational spend” it achieved an operating profit of £2.1m. Underlying operating profit was identical to 2016 at £11m.

The insurer, which is chaired by former Axa boss Peter Hubbard, works with a number of key partners in home and motor and also teamed up with Miles Smith in 2016 but is predominantly a direct player.

Gross written premium came in at £496.1m.

Reinsurance

However, net earned premiums were down from £439m to £331.3m due to a new reinsurance contract.

According to the Co-op the move was made to support its capital position and it expected revenue to fall accordingly.

On a like-for-like basis stripping out the reinsurance change revenue grew by 8% which the company said was due to investments in its pricing capabilities.

The combined operating ratio for the period was 101.2% (2016: 100.4%). However again on a like-for-like basis reflecting the new reinsurance arrangement the COR would be 100.0%.

Unlimited

Mark Summerfield, CEO of Co-op Insurance commented: “Co-op Insurance is central to the Co-op member proposition. In our call centres members now reflect 50% of our new business sales and we have exciting ambitions to meet more of the insurance needs of more of our members.

“We’ll do this by continuing to broaden our product offering. In line with this strategy, we recently launched travel insurance and demonstrated our Co-op difference by becoming the first UK general insurer to offer unlimited cashless medical expenses for all ages and medical conditions.”

