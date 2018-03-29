Magenta invests in Iprism founder Gary Burke's MGU

New backer to "support rapid growth" of the managing general underwriter.

Private equity firm Magenta Partners has taken a minority stake in Eaton Gate Holdings and Vigilis Holdings (together EGV).

EGV, a managing general underwriter (MGU), was founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Gary Burke.

The business specialises in UK mid-market commercial insurance.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Magenta said its strategy is to make equity investments of between £5m and £20m.

Burke was a founder of Iprism, which was also backed by Magenta from 2010 to 2014 when it was sold to Bowmark Capital.

He also set up high net worth specialist Home & Legacy in 1995.

Relationship

Burke commented: “Given our history and relationship, Magenta were a natural fit when seeking additional funding to support our rapid growth.

“Not only have they spent considerable time getting to know the business, but we have already proved that we can work well together to grow a business and capitalise on the opportunities it presents.”

Chase Emson, partner of Magenta, has joined the EGV board.

He said: “EGV has already demonstrated an ability to provide a differentiated offering for both brokers and insurers and carve out its own niche based on its exceptional team and distribution networks.

“We have an excellent working relationship with Gary and have full confidence in him and his team’s ability to grow and scale the business over the coming years.”

Brokers

Jonathan Matthews, EGV’s chief operating officer, added: “It is great to have a new backer that really understands the uniqueness of EGV’s virtual insurer business model.

“By combining market leading technology, in-house specialist MGAs and high levels of service we are able to offer bespoke insurance solutions to brokers and insurers.”

