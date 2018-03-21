Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 19 - 25 March 2018

welcome-1-2016
  • Insurance Age staff
Keep up to date with all the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: CFC, Aon, REG, Tokio Marine Kiln, Collinson

Please bear with us as the stream can take up to 30 seconds to load.

 

 
