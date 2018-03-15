Markel stops writing London open market property

Three people will be made redundant following the move which was made because the business sector was "not profitable".

Markel International has ceased writing London open market property business with immediate effect.

The move will lead to a total of three redundancies and a spokesman for the insurer confirmed that discussions were now being held to find places within Markel for the other people on the team.

The same spokesman declined to comment on the volume of the impacted business.

According to Markel, the development does not impact its US and Bermuda property businesses which “have not faced the same issues as the London open market business”.

The spokesman stated that Markel was not looking to exit any more markets, adding: “We’re in the business of underwriting profitably and that’s why we got out of that business, because it wasn’t profitable. But we’re comfortable with the business as it is now.”

Issue

William Stovin, president of Markel International, said: “Dean Pitts, supported by Guy House, has worked hard to make this business successful but, sadly, the market has been against them, in terms of both capacity and pricing.

“That has been a feature of the market for some time and, despite their and our best efforts and a range of strategies, we have not been able to overcome this fundamental issue.”

He concluded: “Both will leave the business and go with our best wishes and our support for the future.”

