The insurer was ordered to stop writing new business by the Central Bank of Ireland last week.

The Central Bank of Ireland has made an application to the High Court to have a provisional administrator appointed to CBL Insurance Europe (CBLIE).

According to the Central Bank its view is that CBLIE is in breach of a number of regulatory requirements and is in a “distressed financial position”.

It detailed that Kieran Wallace of KPMG was appointed as provisional administrator.

This follows the news from last week that that the Cental Bank had ordered CBLIE to stop writing new business with immediate effect.

According to the Central Bank this latest action was taken to protect CBLIE policyholders.

It further noted that existing policies continue to remain in force, however, the Central Bank urged policyholders to contact the firm or their broker to arrange alternative cover as soon as possible.

Issues

The Central Bank said in a statement: “The Central Bank has been engaging with CBLIE over a number of months seeking remediation of its regulatory issues, including the weaknesses in its financial position.

“The Central Bank is of the view that the inability of CBLIE to address these issues has resulted in it being necessary to apply for a provisional administrator to be appointed to CBLIE.

“The Central Bank is of the view that CBLIE has been provided with the opportunity to address the issues concerned and, in the opinion of the Central Bank, they have not been adequately addressed.”

It added that in the absence of taking this action, “it is the Central Bank’s view that there could be a disorderly failure of CBLIE”.

The decision to apply to the High Court to put CBLIE into administration was made by Ed Sibley, deputy governor (prudential regulation) of the Central Bank.

Legal grounds

The bank detailed that the legal grounds for this move was as follows:

The manner in which the business of CBLIE is being or has been conducted has failed to make adequate provision for its debts, including contingent and prospective liabilities.

is being or has been conducted has failed to make adequate provision for its debts, including contingent and prospective liabilities. The business of CBLIE is being or has been so conducted as to jeopardise or prejudice the rights and interests of persons arising under policies issued by CBLIE .

is being or has been so conducted as to jeopardise or prejudice the rights and interests of persons arising under policies issued by . CBLIE has become unable to comply with its regulatory requirements in a material respect.

It stated: “The appointment of the provisional administrator will assist in the maintenance, in the public interest, of the proper and orderly regulation and conduct of insurance business.”

Insurance Age has previously reported that New Zealand’s High Court has placed CBL Insurance in interim liquidation after a request from the country’s central bank.

