QBE Europe profitable in “most challenging environment” for five years

Provider’s GWP up 4.1% as COR slips amid $1.2bn group loss.

QBE Europe has posted an insurance profit of £249m for 2017, up 6.9% on the previous year.

However, the insurer admitted that the numbers excluded a £109m hit from the change in the Ogden discount rate.

Similarly, the underwriting result did not factor in Ogden as QBE Europe achieved £121m.

The combined operating ratio (COR) was 95.2% up from 2016’s figure of 90.7%. Again, adding in the impact of Ogden takes the final figure to 99.6%.

Richard Pryce, CEO of QBE European Operations commented: “We have delivered this performance in the most challenging environment we have experienced for the last five years.

“Our longstanding commitment to strong underwriting management, diversification, and customer engagement has established the strong foundations necessary to withstand testing times.”

Group loss

Overall the QBE Group revealed a loss of $1.2bn (£854m) as the COR soared to 103.6% from 94.4% in the previous 12 months.

Premiums were flat at $14.2bn (2016: $14.1bn).

