Liberty to launch trade credit e-trade platform

Toredo is targeted at brokers who do trade credit for banks, corporates and commodity traders.

Liberty Specialist Markets is set to launch Toredo, an e-trade platform designed to offer brokers access to trade credit insurance.

According to Liberty the platform, which will focus on cover for banks, corporates and commodity traders, will allow underwriters, brokers and clients to buy and sell insurance capacity with greater speed, visibility and efficiency.

Beyond operating the platform, Liberty will provide capacity to Toredo. Other capacity will come from a soon-to-be announced consortium.

Experience

Peter Sprent, head of Liberty’s global financial risks team (GFR), said: “Our aim in launching Toredo is to improve customer experience by making the purchase of single situation trade credit simpler, faster and more cost-effective.

“Toredo will provide real efficiency savings by giving brokers and clients greater visibility over underwriter risk appetite, capacity and pricing as well as closing transactions with much greater speed.”

The announcement follows Chris Hall from Lloyds Banking Group joining the business as senior underwriter in the GFR team to develop a new trade finance insurance initiative. That initiative can now be confirmed as Toredo.

The insurer detailed that full details of Toredo’s product range and instructions for accessing the platform will be announced shortly.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.