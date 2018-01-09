NMU launches e-trade terrorism product on Acturis
The enhanced product, available to all Acturis brokers, now includes non-damage business interruption extensions as standard for denial of access and loss of attraction exposures.
NMU has made its new and enhanced terrorism product, launched last month, available to e-trade on the Acturis platform.
The firm said the product now includes non-damage business interruption extensions as standard for both denial of access and loss of attraction exposures.
In addition, the software house stated that as part of this launch Acturis and NMU have developed a market standard question set on terrorism.
It further detailed that NMU’s standalone terrorism and sabotage insurance product caters for both commercial and property owners’ risks with single or multiple locations, based in any part of the UK, Ireland and overseas.
Additionally, clients have the flexibility to choose which locations to insure or to cover all locations on a floating first loss basis.
Gregory Toothe, specialist lines product manager at Acturis, commented: “We are committed to leading the way in creating market standards for product classes that have not typically been e-traded in the past and we are delighted to have NMU as the first insurer to launch an e-trade offering using our Terrorism standard”.
Duncan McClean, executive director at NMU, added: “By launching an e-tradable version of our new, enhanced Terrorism product on the Acturis platform, we continue to demonstrate delivery of the innovative solutions required of us by our broking partners evolving needs.”
Acturis highlighted that the NMU Terrorism e-trade product is available for all of its brokers.
