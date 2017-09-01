Broking break: Your Top Five

Deals, bribery offences, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kanye West hit the headlines this week and make up the five most popular stories.

Allianz’s £500m deal to buy 49% of LV was not a huge surprise to the market – rumours of talks had been in the press for weeks.

The deal will create a larger personal lines business under the LV brand and current LV MD, general insurance, Steve Treloar will take the reins.

Allianz will move its personal lines business to LV (PetPlan is not included) and take on LV’s commercial offering.

The bosses of both insurers insisted the move will be positive for brokers. Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye stated: “This is a growth story for both organisations that will bring opportunities for brokers.”

Five people, including three former Allianz employees, have been sentenced for bribery offences after making £7,000 from leaking more than 700 pieces of confidential data.

An investigation by detectives from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found that the three employees had been approached individually and told they would be paid to leak confidential customer information.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has previously appeared in adverts for Compare The Market, has signed up with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to warn of the incoming deadline for payment protection insurance (PPI) claims.



The advert will use an animatronic model of Schwarzenegger’s head to urge people to make a decision about making a PPI complaint before the deadline on 29 August 2019.



The campaign is being paid for by the eighteen firms including banks, building societies and credit card providers who had the most PPI complaints.

The FCA declined to comment as to how much Schwarzenegger was being paid.

Ardonagh Group-owned Chase Templeton has added almost £6.3m in annual premium income through five purchases since being bought by the Towergate backers earlier this year.



Chase Templeton, a private medical insurance broker, said that the five deals were finalised over a three-week period and that they reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term “buy and build strategy”.



The broker bought a mix of brokers, consultants and independent financial adviser books.

Syndicates of Lloyd’s of London are counter-suing Kanye West, after he filed legal papers against them earlier in August.



As previously reported the rapper’s claim was for $10m (£7.56m) following the cancellation of 21 gig dates last year, alleging the insurers have failed to pay so far.

That original filing had West’s lawyers alleging that syndicates were not paying out and that they were implying that marijuana use could be used as a basis to deny the claims.

The latest filing as seen by Insurance Age states: “Defendants deny that they have implied that Kanye West’s use of marijuana provides the sole basis to deny the claim.”

It went on to state that the “underwriters’ investigation indicates substantial irregularities in Mr West’s medical history” and that he had failed to cooperate in the underwriters’ investigation.