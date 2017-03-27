#Insagepeople: 27 March - 02 April 2017
Keep up to date with the latest people moves.
The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.
Check in every day to see who has moved where.
Featuring: LV, Applied Systems, CEC Claims, Citynet
Top stories
Howden goes for further regional expansion in Bristol
New branch will initially focus on professions, SME and corporate clients.
InsurTech Futures: Synechron launches InsureBOT in the UK
Firm says new AI offering will be able to do some of the tasks traditionally performed by brokers.
Alan Boswell adds risk management arm
Broker launches Alan Boswell Risk Management with three new hires.
CMA renews investigation into aggregators
Further study into four areas follows previous research last year.
