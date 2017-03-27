Insurance Age

#Insagepeople: 27 March - 02 April 2017

A dog reading the Daily Dog
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
  • Save this article  
0 Comments

Keep up to date with the latest people moves.

The latest recruitment moves in insurance feature right here.

Check in every day to see who has moved where.

Featuring: LV, Applied Systems, CEC Claims, Citynet

 

 

  • LinkedIn  
  • Google plus  
  • Save this article  

More on Broker

Top stories

blog comments powered by Disqus