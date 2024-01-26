Interview: Olga Collins, CEO of the Worldwide Broker Network

Since Olga Collins took on role of CEO at the Worldwide Broker Network in April 2021, it has added 30 new members around the world and focused on its IT growing customised solutions for its brokers.

WBN UK members:Mattioli WoodsMcGill and PartnersMillerPrice ForbesSRGTowergate Insurance BrokersVerlingue

Collins, pictured, told Insurance Age: “I was on the board of WBN prior to becoming the CEO, so I knew some of the things we were hoping to achieve in the future; I just didn’t know that to-do list was going to be mine.”

WBN, founded in 1989, is the largest independent broker network in the world. It provides service to multinational clients across property and casualty, and employee benefits