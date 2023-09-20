Majority of brokers using AI on a daily basis – RSA survey

Four in five brokers are already using artificial intelligence on a daily basis – and almost half see the potential benefits, but are also aware of the challenges it poses.

Those are among the findings of RSA’s latest Broker Pulse Survey, conducted among 200 intermediaries.

According to the research, 70% of brokers hold a positive attitude towards AI. Nearly half of those surveyed (49.5%) recognise AI’s immense potential to bring about benefits, while remaining keenly aware of the challenges it poses.

However, while RSA finds that 80% are already incorporating AI into their daily workflows, nearly half of these (48%) only use it occasionally, suggesting that