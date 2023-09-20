Majority of brokers using AI on a daily basis – RSA survey
Four in five brokers are already using artificial intelligence on a daily basis – and almost half see the potential benefits, but are also aware of the challenges it poses.
Those are among the findings of RSA’s latest Broker Pulse Survey, conducted among 200 intermediaries.
According to the research, 70% of brokers hold a positive attitude towards AI. Nearly half of those surveyed (49.5%) recognise AI’s immense potential to bring about benefits, while remaining keenly aware of the challenges it poses.
However, while RSA finds that 80% are already incorporating AI into their daily workflows, nearly half of these (48%) only use it occasionally, suggesting that
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Technology
Brokerbility’s John Dunn on how to counter poor insurer service
Intermediaries do not have to accept poor insurer service and be done with it, argues Brokerbility managing director John Dunn. Strategic partnerships and a better use of data can help improve trading and smoothe the client-broker relationship.
People Moves: 31 July – 4 August 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Acturis snaps up Broker Buddha to enter US market
Acturis has entered the US market with the acquisition of digital engagement plaform Broker Buddha.
AA Insurance Services switches to CDL from inhouse legacy system
AA Insurance Services has gone live on CDL Strata, kicking of a phased programme to migrate about two million car and home policies, Insurance Age can reveal.
What next for Mark Wilson after Abacai exit?
Despite his departure from insurtech Abacai, Mark Wilson has talked previously about the need to disrupt the insurance status quo going back to his days as group CEO of Aviva. Based on the assumption this exit is just a blip in that mission, Jonathan Swift considers where he might turn up next.
Opinion: From AI to ChatGPT - adapting cover to match the ever-evolving cyber risks
The technology and telecommunications sector is far from immune to cyber attacks, says Mark Armstrong, class manager technology at CNA Hardy, as he explains how the constantly evolving world of technology is attracting the attention of cyber hackers.
Dayinsure’s Barry Bown made Abacai group CEO after Wilson exit and job cuts
Barry Bown, boss of Abacai Technologies owned-Dayinsure, was promoted to group CEO after the departure of his predecessor Mark Wilson, Insurance Age can reveal.
Abacai CEO Mark Wilson resigns as director as DLG/M&A speculation ramps up
A trio of co-founders at private equity-backed insurtech Abacai Technologies, including former Aviva Group CEO Mark Wilson, have resigned as directors, Insurance Age can reveal.