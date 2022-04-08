FCA warns on broker clone

The regulator detailed on 6 April that fraudsters had used the name T and C Broking Services and the website tandcbrokingservices.com as it warned the public against the scammers. The authorised business’ website is tandcbroking.co.uk.

At the time of writing the scam website is not functioning.

Halliday told Insurance Age that he had been called on 30 March by someone unconnected with the firm to let him know the clone existed.

The website was not offering general insurance but was related to