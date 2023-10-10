Regulation and heavy workloads causing rising broker stress, survey finds

According to the latest Broker Wellbeing Survey, published to coincide with World Mental Health Day, almost four out of five brokers have felt stressed at work in the past year.

Seventy-nine per cent of brokers said they felt stressed at work in the past 12 months, in Ecclesiastical’s annual broking survey on broker wellbeing, Insurance Age can reveal.

This was the fifth year running that stress levels had risen in the survey.

But the survey also found causes for optimism. For instance, there has been a large increase in broker firms investing in their wellbeing programmes.

Brokers are also more confident at recognising signs of stress, and are more likely to talk