Meet the MGA: Corin Underwriting
Andy Hurrell, the managing director and head of underwriting at Corin, outlines his plans for a business that has made Lloyd’s-on-Sea its home with a strategy that aims to embrace everything good about being a virtual insurer and a recognised MGA.
Andy Hurrell, the managing director and head of underwriting at Corin, outlines his plans for a business that has made Lloyd’s-on-Sea its home with a strategy that aims to embrace everything good about being a virtual insurer and a recognised MGA.What was the thinking behind the formation of Corin Underwriting?
I was working for Casualty & General Insurance which was one of the first markets offshore that gained a reputation of rated prices for unrated paper which was great for us as a board; but to capitalise on the opportunities in the liability market was a struggle.
So it was decided that 2016 would be the last underwriting year [for my book] as UK and Irish construction was probably not the right footprint [for Casualty & General]. A
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
SEP delivers record year for business growth
Merseyside-based SEP Insurance has reported a record year, growing written premiums by 40% in 12 months.
Alain Zweibrucker named Axa Retail CEO
Axa has moved Alain Zweibrucker from Switzerland to become CEO of Axa Retail and a member of the UK and Ireland management committee.
Markel International launches specialty division in international wholesale
Markel has launched a specialty practice within its international wholesale division bringing together its equine and livestock, marine and energy liability, trade credit, political risk, and surety underwriting teams, as well as its new international casualty line.
Allianz targets doubling brokers in Accelerator Programme to 250 next year
Mike Thomas, director of distribution for digital and mid-market at Allianz Commercial, has set his sights on reaching 250 brokers in its Accelerator Programme next year.
UK property MGA to launch in January 2024
Real estate managing general agent Ventis is set to launch in January with capacity from Accelerant and the support of Mission Underwriters.
Brown & Brown snaps up South Wales broker R McGee
Brown & Brown (Europe) has bought out R McGee Insurance Brokers based in Maesteg, Glamorgan, for an undisclosed sum.
Jensten buys Scrutton Bland in East Anglia
Jensten has added to its footprint in East Anglia buying Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers to follow up its purchase of One Broker, which completed last month.
Clear Group widens reach with launch of European arm
Clear Group has launched a holdings business in Continental Europe, as it looks to make its first acquisition in the area, Insurance Age can reveal.