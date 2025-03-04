Hazelton Mountford targets hitting £20m GWP milestone in two years

Established in 2008, Hazelton Mountford is aiming to hit £20m gross written premium in the next two years through organic growth, Gordon Hazelton, group managing director, told Insurance Age.

He detailed the chartered independent broker grows about 10% per annum and currently sits at £17m GWP.

The softer market this year makes growth “a bit more of a challenge”, Hazelton, pictured, claimed.

RelatedWorcester broker adds third office with latest buy Hazelton Mountford buys Michael Rollett & Co Broking success: Gordon Hazelton and Jake Mountford of Hazelton Mountford

However, £20m is not a sign to be complacent for Hazelton, as the business intends to keep growing once it hits that