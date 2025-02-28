Insurers and brokers must develop services to help customers understand risks – Neil Galjaard

A panel at the Association of British Insurers annual conference explained SMEs and mid-corporate businesses need education on risk management, with insurers and brokers playing a key role.

Neil Galjaard, managing director UK at Markel, noted those businesses don’t have risk managers and it is not part of their operations.

“They’re focused on running their business and creating commercial value,” he said. “What we’ve got to do as an industry is invest in things that help them manage their risk, mitigate that loss from happening in the first place, which is great for us and great for them.”

In the session Risky Business – How is insurance supporting business to grow from SME to mid