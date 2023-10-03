Insurance Age

Could regulators stymie the growth of the fronter market in the UK?

Fronters_ARs and MGAs_concept
    Saxon East

    Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

The failure of Vesttoo in the US has only increased scrutiny on fronters in the UK. But as Saxon East discover the emergence of Bridgehaven and continued growth of the MGAs, mean that they still have a potentially bright future.

Brokers and managing general agents are desperate for capacity, especially for more volatile commercial risks and to cover parts of the personal lines market.

Since the turn of this decade, Accelerant and Accredited have stepped forward to plug the gap. They have become two powerful players in UK general insurance, supplying the thriving MGA marketplace with more than £1bn in capacity.

£1bn

Accelerant and Accredited have become two powerful players in UK general insurance, supplying the

