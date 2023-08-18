Insurance Age

Markerstudy 'temporarily' suspends product lines as part of Tradex transfer


Markerstudy has reiterated its “commitment to intermediaries is as strong as ever” amid speculation that it is pulling products from the broker market.

Instead the MGA has confirmed it has had to “temporarily suspend” some lines whilst it transfers them to motor trade and taxi specialist insurer Tradex which Insurance Age exclusively revealed its backer Pollen Street has now acquired.

A Markerstudy spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We can confirm our commitment to intermediaries is as strong as ever.

“Furthermore, we are not pulling out of this sector.

“The MSG MGA writes business on behalf of West Bay. Pollen Street Capital acquired Tradex

