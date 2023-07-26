Drone MGA Moonrock to target brokers after getting FCA authorisation

Drone insurance specialist managing general agent Moonrock is to up its efforts to court the broker market after receiving full authorisation from the Financial Conduct Authority today, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business had previously been an appointed representative of Aston Lark, with whom it has partnered to offer white labelled ‘hobby’ drone cover through A-Plan.

Moonrock has also been an AR of brokers Christopher Trigg and then Tysers since coming to market in 2016, originally as insurancefordrones.com.

To help it develop a strategy to win more broker business, Moonrock has brought in former Evolution Underwriting CEO and Geo Specialty chief commercial officer Paul Upton as consultant.