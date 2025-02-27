Insurance Age

Hiscox UK reports best growth since 2018 on back of “reinvigorated” distribution strategy

Jo Musselle
Hiscox has recorded its strongest growth in its UK retail business since in 2018 as the group reported a record pre-tax profit of $685.4m (£540.6m) in its 2024 full year results on written premiums of $4.77bn.

The overall group retail business wrote premiums of $2.5bn (2023: $2.36bn) and recorded a pre-tax profit of $298.5m (2023: $256.0m) with a combined ratio of 88.9% (2023: 91.8%).

Asked how much rate had played a part in its record result Hiscox chief underwriting officer Joanne Musselle, pictured, told Insurance Age: “Not a lot actually. If you look at retail we always talk about it being less cyclical with pretty consistent rating.

“And yet we have put through rate in the last few years because of

Four more S166s into insurance firms

The Financial Conduct Authority commissioned four skilled person reports into insurance businesses between October and December 2024, taking the running total for the financial year into double digits.

