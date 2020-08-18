Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks
Champion Professional Risks is headed by managing director John Jones (pictured right) – who joins from McParland Finn – and is looking to build up a team of five people in the near future.
The broker - which is a member of Willis Towers Watson Network and recently re-signed a deal to retain its affiliation for another decade - is also part of Champion Accountants, a business advisory group with over 120 staff across offices in Manchester, Chester, Preston, Blackpool and Falkirk Scotland.
Unti
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Commercial
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
- GRP reveals management changes
- Q&A with Aviva's Phil Bayles
- Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown
- Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods
- UK Broker Awards - Meet the Shortlist - Diversity & Inclusion Award
- UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – The Start-Up Award