Insurance Age

Manchester broker launches new arm to fill gap for regional PI and D&O risks

Dan Maloney and John Jones of Champion Insurance
Champion Insurance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Champion Professional Risks is headed by managing director John Jones (pictured right) – who joins from McParland Finn – and is looking to build up a team of five people in the near future.

The broker - which is a member of Willis Towers Watson Network and recently re-signed a deal to retain its affiliation for another decade - is also part of Champion Accountants, a business advisory group with over 120 staff across offices in Manchester, Chester, Preston, Blackpool and Falkirk Scotland.

Unti

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Commercial

Podcast

Most read

  1. Ardonagh buys Thames Underwriting
  2. GRP reveals management changes
  3. Q&A with Aviva's Phil Bayles
  4. Aviva reveals 14% GWP rise across digital platforms during lockdown
  5. Blog: Real-time data helps brokers get on the front foot in flash floods
  6. UK Broker Awards - Meet the Shortlist - Diversity & Inclusion Award
  7. UK Broker Awards – Meet the Shortlist – The Start-Up Award

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: