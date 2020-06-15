Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'The Last Word' with Pie Insurance CEO John Swigart and Shift Technology CEO Jeremy Jawish
In the 26th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together two start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, to provide the last word on the rankings.
In the 26th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together two start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, to provide the last word on the rankings. Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the impact of Covid-19 and whether things are returning to normal; their relationships with incumbents; successes over the last 12 months and plans for the future are:
Pie Insurance Co-Founder and CEO John Swigart
Shift Technology CEO Jeremy Jawish
Click here to see the Insurance Post/Sonr Top 100 Insurtechs
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Commercial
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Searchlight completes GRP deal
- Brokers mixed response to Black Lives Matter
- FCA expands number of wordings under scope of BI test case
- Ageas hunts new distribution chief as Middle makes first moves as CEO
- British dentists questions wordings included in BI test case
- RSA exits single commercial vehicle market
- FCA warns of Financial Services Register clone