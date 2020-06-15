Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'The Last Word' with Pie Insurance CEO John Swigart and Shift Technology CEO Jeremy Jawish

In the 26th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together two start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, to provide the last word on the rankings.

In the 26th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together two start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, to provide the last word on the rankings. Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss the impact of Covid-19 and whether things are returning to normal; their relationships with incumbents; successes over the last 12 months and plans for the future are:

Pie Insurance Co-Founder and CEO John Swigart

Shift Technology CEO Jeremy Jawish

