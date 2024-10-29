Clear seals largest deal with £76.2m “transformational” swoop for Lloyd’s broker

Clear Group has entered the wholesale Lloyd’s broker space with what it has described as the “transformational deal” for Lilley Plummer Risks - a marine and property specialist.

The £76.2m deal is Clear’s largest acquisition to date in terms of gross written premium, adding an additional c.£150m of GWP. It had previously reported the 2020 swoop for Brokerbility, Churchill and BHIB as its largest deal, an acquisition that cost £26.81m subject to earnout.

Established in 2019, Lilley Plummer provides UK and international brokers with access to Lloyd’s and the London market.

It achieved brokerage of £1.8m and EBITDA of £0.4m in its first full year to 31 December 2020. In its