Insurance Age

Clear seals largest deal with £76.2m “transformational” swoop for Lloyd’s broker

Mike Edgeley, group CEO of Clear
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Clear Group has entered the wholesale Lloyd’s broker space with what it has described as the “transformational deal” for Lilley Plummer Risks - a marine and property specialist.

The £76.2m deal is Clear’s largest acquisition to date in terms of gross written premium, adding an additional c.£150m of GWP. It had previously reported the 2020 swoop for Brokerbility, Churchill and BHIB as its largest deal, an acquisition that cost £26.81m subject to earnout.

Established in 2019, Lilley Plummer provides UK and international brokers with access to Lloyd’s and the London market.

It achieved brokerage of £1.8m and EBITDA of £0.4m in its first full year to 31 December 2020. In its

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

Broking Success: Service is key

Jamie Coyne, managing director of Fenchurch Insurance Brokers, and Carol Bridgland, associate director, look to hit the £20m GWP milestone in 2025, with the broker having grown quickly in the past two and a half years.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: