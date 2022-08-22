Seventeen Group buys Scottish broker CCRS

CCRS was established in 2008 by its owner Neil Campbell and today employs 30 staff in Glasgow handling gross written premium of £13.5m.

The business handles a wide variety of clients within Scotland and the wider UK market and has a strong focus on the public sector and vehicle dismantling markets.

Professional

Seventeen group chief executive, Paul Anscombe, commented: “We have known Neil Campbell and the CCRS business for a number of years and admired the highly professional approach they