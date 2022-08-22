Seventeen Group buys Scottish broker CCRS
CCRS was established in 2008 by its owner Neil Campbell and today employs 30 staff in Glasgow handling gross written premium of £13.5m.
The business handles a wide variety of clients within Scotland and the wider UK market and has a strong focus on the public sector and vehicle dismantling markets.Professional
Seventeen group chief executive, Paul Anscombe, commented: “We have known Neil Campbell and the CCRS business for a number of years and admired the highly professional approach they
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Blog: Insurance is interesting, it’s time to stop the negative language
- Urban Jungle expands into motor insurance
- Truss’s mooted regulation merger plan derided
- Nick Major to exit Aviva amid commercial lines shake-up
- Truss could merge FCA, PRA and PSR if she becomes PM – reports
- Ardonagh adjusted Ebitda grows to £186m in H1 2022
- Lockton warns on hospitality underinsurance