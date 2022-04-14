Scotland a key part of Partners& strategic vision
Phil Barton, Partners& CEO, told Insurance Age that Scotland is a key target region for the broker, which recently celebrated its second year in business.
Barton commented: “Our strategy is a combination of talent acquisition and M&A and we do think we have something different to offer than other vehicles in the market.”
Ewan MacDonald, managing partner at MacDonald Group, which became Partners& Scottish-base last week, said: “We’ll be looking to expand our presence in Scotland significantly.”
