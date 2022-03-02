Hiscox chair calls for more consistency and less bureaucracy in regulation

Robert Childs, non-executive chairman of Hiscox, revealed to the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee that the amount of interaction between the insurer and its UK regulator has doubled every year since 2010 and has called for more flexibility and agility from regulatory bodies.

Speaking to the committee on Tuesday, 1 March, he said: “No business has a divine right to exist, no industry has a divine right to exist, and I feel that the level of regulation is not a question of ‘do I