Headline makers - October 2020
The hottest stories from 1-29 September on www.insuranceage.co.uk
High Court finds in favour of small businesses and the FCA on majority of issues in BI case
The majority of businesses who held business interruption insurance and were forced to close could be entitled to be compensated by the insurers The judgment was handed down on 15 September. www.insuranceage.co.uk/7524791
Tulsi Naidu exits as Zurich UK CEO
She leaves to head up the insurer’s Asia Pacific region as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Pressure groups’ fury at Supreme Court BI appeals
- Peach PI launches for broker market
- Profile: Friend or foe? We meet Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn
- Blog: The digital path forward and planning for the new normal
- Brokers on alert as FCA puts client money under the microscope
- Blog: Cyber insurance is now a necessity for SMEs
- Opinion: Vizion's John Sims on reforming the motor market