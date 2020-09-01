Top 50 2020 - State of the market

Continuing the trend from the previous 12 months, 2020 has shown to be another year of growth within the Top 50 universe. Using aggregate GWP as an approximate measure of the market size represented by the Top 50, the personal lines GWP of the participants reached a record £6.1bn this year – up from £4.9bn in 2019. Admittedly, the inclusion of BGL Group, a new entrant to the £1 billion+ banding, is a significant driver of aggregate GWP growth.

Excluding the new entrants to the Top 50 rankings