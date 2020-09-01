Top 50 2020 - State of the market
Continuing the trend from the previous 12 months, 2020 has shown to be another year of growth within the Top 50 universe. Using aggregate GWP as an approximate measure of the market size represented by the Top 50, the personal lines GWP of the participants reached a record £6.1bn this year – up from £4.9bn in 2019. Admittedly, the inclusion of BGL Group, a new entrant to the £1 billion+ banding, is a significant driver of aggregate GWP growth.
Excluding the new entrants to the Top 50 rankings
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 3 April 2020
Insurance Age commissioning editor, Laurence Eastham, and news editor, Ida Axling, discuss the top stories of the week.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- QBE group CEO exits after conduct investigation
- Deadline extended for AA takeover talks
- Direct Insurance sues employee and broker Amicus over "unlawful competitive attack"
- Fenchurch Law unveils claims advocacy service for smaller and regional brokers
- Trade-offs are needed to create pandemic policy, says Liiba
- Gallagher cans Capsicum Re brand
- Gallagher names Michelle Bree as new COO for UK Retail