Staveley Head-linked Policyplan goes into run-off

One Sure which, bought the rights to the Staveley Head brand in April, has agreed to manage the Policyplan run-off.

Former appointed representative of Staveley Head, Policyplan, is no longer accepting renewals or new business, according to a statement on its website and the wholesaler is being placed into run-off, Insurance Age can reveal.

One Sure, which bought the branding rights and book of Staveley Head in April, is to manage the process.

MD, Chris Lear, told Insurance Age that the administrator approached him about the run-off.

He explained that a deal had now been agreed with unrated Danish insurer Gefion to manage the run-off which will complete in November. In March Gefion was itself ordered to stop writing new business by the Danish regulator.

Lear said that following Staveley Head going into administration Policyplan, which offers motor products distributed via brokers, terminated its AR agreement with the broker

He detailed: “This effectively transferred all customers and agreements of Policyplan (but not the limited Company) over to Administrators of Staveley Head Limited who were not in a position to administer or service these policies going forward, due to the cessation of trade following the sale of the business and certain assets of Staveley Head Limited (In Administration).”

Lear detailed that, at that point, the administrators were left with the following options:

Write to all Policyplan brokers advising them that they were no longer able to service the policies and therefore brokers should advise their client to find alternative cover. Find another third party organisation who had the relevant insurance permissions who were capable of servicing the policies.

Due to its recent purchase One Sure was approached by the administrators to communicate with the capacity provider and manage the run-off process.

An agreement has been reached whereby Staveley Head as trading style of One Sure Insurance will agree to service these policies until run off.

The Administrators of the Staveley Head limited firm, which is in administration, are not party to this agreement.

Redundancies

Lear continued: “We are aware that the remaining Policyplan staff were made redundant by the owners of the Policyplan Limited and therefore service levels have suffered of late, however we would ask for patience as this deal has only just been reached today and it will take us a short while for us to assess the current situation and to assign the appropriate resource needed to assist with the run off of this business.”

He added: “It will be our intention to re-establish a broker facing phone service and email service over the coming days and we aim to keep you updated on our progress accordingly.

An update, on the Policyplan homepage, stated: “We are no longer accepting new business or inviting renewals.

“For enquiries relating to existing policies, we would urge you to use our system messaging facility in the first instance.”

Background

The run-off follows the collapse of Connah’s Quay-based Staveley Head earlier this year. Administrators were called in February and the majority of the firm’s 85 staff were made redundant.

The administrators reiterated that they were appointed following the loss of a contract with the company’s main insurer, Gefion.

Staveley Head had struggled with capacity since the collapse of its former provider, unrated Qudos Insurance. It originally replaced capacity with Gefion. Gefion and Qudos sought to sue Staveley Head for £9m last year.

Insurance Age also reported earlier this year (6 February) that Staveley Head directors, Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler, had paid themselves £600,000 in 2019.

