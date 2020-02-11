Blog: Lessons for brokers looking to tackle fraud

Ray Westwick, managing director at Freedom Brokers, discusses how the firm has used data to reduce instances of fraud.

Fraud is an escalating challenge for the insurance industry. Brokers know only too well the impact of post-sale cancellations and bad debt on the bottom line.

While the shift to online is in part behind this growing problem, technology also holds many of the answers.

Putting the right measures in place can generate quick wins, including reduced administration and claims costs, while giving customers a fairer deal.

Data

Preventing fraud from happening is much easier and far less costly than negating its impact once detected, so the best anti-fraud strategies involve doing as much as possible to stop fraud pre-sale.

Reaching out to a wide range of data sources at point-of-quote, such as credit rating agency databases and the electoral register, can help to enhance point-of-quote validation.

Brokers should consider partnering with technology companies to improve quote manipulation detection.

This can allow access to the type and extent of any changes made to key risk factors by consumers when requesting multiple insurance quotes online.

Analysis

Armed with this data, brokers should determine business rules around what may constitute suspicious behaviour and decide what actions should be implemented.

For example, customers who change their date of birth or postcode between quotes can be automatically referred for post-sale validation. At Freedom Brokers, this represents 3% of the requests to quote that we receive through aggregator sites.

Our experience suggests that measures such as these will help brokers establish preferential arrangements with their insurer partners. They also enable a risk-based approach to validation, whereby additional supporting documents are only requested from customers if the data suggests suspicious behaviour.

Payment also offers brokers an opportunity to identify potentially fraudulent activity, including credit or debit card fraud and ghost broking.

The Worldpay payment platform, for example, enables payment card details to be checked against the details that customers enter into application forms. Customers who have a 100% match can proceed to purchase a policy successfully without any need for further verification.

Results

The combined effect of enrichment services and anti-fraud measures enable real efficiencies in policy validation, reducing the amount of post-sale chase required – a win for both the business and the consumer.

We have seen a reduction in chase communications of 40% and a 3% reduction in cancellations by declining to quote people engaging in significant quote manipulation.

Ultimately, genuine customers are no longer being disadvantaged because of the actions of a small proportion of individuals.

Ray Westwick is managing director at Freedom Brokers.