JLT costs reach $6.8bn at Marsh

Financial results also show that revenue grew 10.2% at Marsh in 2019.

Marsh & McLennan is carrying $6.8bn (£5.2bn) in debt relating to its purchase of JLT, full-year financial results for 2019 have revealed.

The firm issued $6.1bn in notes to fund the acquisition across January and March 2019, as well as covering “related fees and expenses” and “certain JLT indebtedness”.

Interest on the debt has since totalled $0.7bn.

Marsh & McLennan agreed to buy JLT for $5.6bn in September 2018, and the deal completed in April 2019.

Growth

Revenue grew 10.2% and income before tax grew 8.7% at Marsh & McLennan in 2019.

Revenue rose from $14.95bn in 2018 to $16.65bn in 2019, and income before tax rose from $2.24bn to $2.44bn over the same period.

Dan Glaser, president and CEO, commented: “2019 was a historic year for Marsh & McLennan. We closed the largest transaction in our Company’s history, maintained our momentum through the integration and met our key milestones.

“With a solid fourth quarter, we enter 2020 well positioned for continued growth.”

Europe

The firm also published financial results for its Marsh EMEA operations.

Excluding JLT, revenue in the region rose 16% from $2.13bn to $2.48bn.

However, including JLT, revenue fell 5% from $2.61bn to $2.40bn.

Marsh & McLennan said that underlying revenue growth had been 1%, but it was dampened by 3% due to currency impacts and by 2% due to acquisitions, dispositions, and other factors.

The firm clarified that the percentages do not precisely add together due to the use of rounding.

