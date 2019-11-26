C-Quence and Cytora partner on commercial P&C underwriting
C-Quence will launch its P&C suite in January using Cytora’s property API to connect data such as property and location to each P&C submission.
Managing general agent C-Quence and API platform Cytora have come together for commercial property & casualty (P&C) underwriting.
C-Quence has stated that it will launch its P&C suite in January using Cytora’s property API to connect data on property and location, as well as other data, to each property & casualty submission.
In addition to other data sources, this data will feed into algorithms underpinning C-Q Elements, C-Quence’s technology-enabled underwriting and transaction platform.
The MGA has claimed the partnership will offer brokers:
- fewer underwriting questions;
- fast turnaround with quote to bind in minutes;
- fast handling of referrals;
- early notification of any refusals during quotation process;
- accurate setting of terms and price for every risk based on data; and
- drastically reduced transaction costs.
Leadership
Jacqueline McNamee, CEO at C-Quence, commented: “This is a weighty partnership between two organisations that have a similar ambitious vision for the future of commercial Insurance.
“By combining our considerable capabilities, we are confident of accelerating long needed transformation in our industry, helping brokers to place risk more easily and providing a more efficient trading experience.”
Richard Hartley, CEO at Cytora, said the partnership with C-Quence would help the digitisation of mid-market insurance.
He added: “Cytora was built to make it easier for companies like C-Quence to reinvent the status quo, embracing technology to build better customer experiences and a better understanding of risk.”
Platform
C-Quence has said that C-Q Elements uses third party data as well as a reduced question set for quotes and underwriting with automated pre-bind compliance checks.
C-Quence launched a standalone directors and officers liability policy on C-Q Elements in August last year, aimed at mid-market private and public limited companies.
