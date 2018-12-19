Abbey owners Prestige buy Autoline

Two major players in the Northern Ireland market come together.

Prestige Insurance Holdings has agreed to buy Autoline Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

Earlier this year US-based private equity firm Capital Z took a 65% stake in Prestige, the owner of Carrickfergus-headquartered Abbey Insurance.

Following on from this Prestige has now, subject to regulatory approval, snapped up all of Newry-headquartered Autoline.

Both businesses offer a range of personal lines, business and commercial insurance.

Jobs

The expanded group will boast over 700 staff and 28 offices.

In Insurance Age’s Top 50 Personal Lines supplement for 2018, Abbey was listed in the £75m-£100m gross written premium banding while Autoline was placed in the £25m-£50m category.

A spokesperson for Prestige confirmed there would be no job losses as part of the deal noting that both firms were in growth mode.

“The key focus is on the staff and looking after them, and them looking after the customers. That culture will not change,” they said.

Branches

Similarly the branch structure will remain unchanged.

“We are continuing as business as usual for the foreseeable future,” the spokesperson continued.

“Both [brokers] are successful and established in the communities they serve. They will continue to operate with their own structures and reporting lines.”

However, while they declined to comment on future acquisition plans they did reveal that the branding would be assessed over time.

Stating: “As there are synergies between Abbey Insurance’s broking business [and Autoline] in due course the branding will be considered but no specific decisions on the company or brand name have been made at this stage.

“For the time being things will remain the same.”

Role

Autoline was founded in 1975 and was bought by Michael Blaney in 1997. It is understood that he will leave the company after a suitable handover.

The spokesperson explained: “For a time Michael will continue to stay with the business in a consultancy role and ensure the smooth integration and transition.

“Until the deal completes there will be no change to Michael’s role.”

Blaney, managing director of Autoline said of the deal: “We believe this is the right and best approach to building on the value we have created in recent years for our customers and employees at Autoline.

“I am confident this will deliver enhanced opportunities and benefits for both customers and staff going forward.”

Reputation

And Trevor Shaw, CEO of Prestige commented: “Following the investment brought by our new majority owners, Capital Z, we have openly stated that we have ambitious plans for growth of the group.

“Very much like our own business, Autoline has a customer-centred approach and a strong reputation, which makes it an excellent fit and an obvious choice for acquisition.”

Shaw concluded: “As a newly combined management team we will utilise the knowledge and experience of both businesses for the benefit of our customers and for maximum growth in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

