GRP’s purchase prices revealed

Figures published for County Group, Camberford Law, Alan & Thomas, Greens and more.

Global Risk Partners (GRP) spent over £64m in cash across 15 acquisitions in the year ended 31 March 2018.

The total cost including deferred/contingent consideration, shares and ‘put and call’ options was £112.6m. Both figures were the biggest annual totals in the firm’s history.

Deals in the financial year began on 13 June 2017 with buying 67% of Green Insurance Brokers through a 100% share purchase of Minority Venture Partners.

The cost of £17.3m included £6.7m in cash.

And the period finished with snapping up 76% of Camberford Law’s holding company on 2 February 2018 for £31m of which £24.9m was cash.

Total

During the 12 months GRP swooped in for the likes of County Group, Alan & Thomas, Mellerups General Insurance, Colin Fear Insurance Services and ECS Insurance Brokers.

According to a filing at Companies House, the largest total was for Minority Venture Partners 2 (MVP2) & County Group.

This takeover, on 12 January 2018, involved buying 90% of MVP2 and thus acquiring 65% of County’s holding company CICG.

The overall cost was £37.1m of which £18.2m was cash.

Other notable deals included 75% of Alan & Thomas Holding Company for £18.4m (£9.5m in cash).

Regional hubs

The document pointed out that Greens, Alan & Thomas and County were regional retail hub businesses for South East England, South Central England and North West England respectively as part of GRP’s hub and spoke strategy while Camberford Law added to the specialty managing general agent offering.

The takeovers were a fundamental part of the 84% rise in turnover to £75.9m as GRP made an operating profit, before amortisation and impairment of books of business and goodwill, of £10.2m (2017: £2m). However, the loss before tax came in at £20.1m.

The headcount grew from 711 in 2017 to 1,259.

GRP also made five purchases after 31 March 2018, buying majority stakes in Burnley-based Thomas Sagar; Wigan-based Guardian IB; DCJ Insurance & Risk Management; Digney Grant; and U-Sure Insurance Services.

As the buys fell after the end of the financial year the prices were not revealed.

Analysis

GRP was incorporated on 17 July 2013 and, at the time of the 2018 results, had made 34 acquisitions.

Analysis by Insurance Age puts the consolidator’s total cash spend since it was formed at £118.8m and its ‘fair value’ metric (including contingent liability, deferred consideration, shares, and put and call options) at £192.6m.

Documents at Companies House show a spend of £8.9m – £6m in cash – in the year ended 31 March 2014 when GRP bought European Property Underwriting (31 October 2013).

The following year’s annual report set acquisitions costs at £11m in cash and £16.3m in total. In the year GRP bought 77.5% of Plum Underwriting Agencies in a £5.7m deal; took on 80% of City of London Underwriting for £4.3m; and acquired 100% of Ropner Insurance Holdings for £6.3m.

For the year ended 31 March 2016 the fair value of the Abbey Bond Lovis deal was measured at £7.8m with the majority – £5.7m – satisfied in cash.

Busy

The following year to 31 March 2017 was far busier with eight acquisitions. The financial statements revealed that the £47m spend was dominated by £31.8m in cash.

The biggest financial deal was Higos at £13.5m which was paid for mainly with £9.4m cash. Buying 80% of Cavendish Munro Professional Risk was not far behind at £11m of which £8.5m was cash.

And buying 92.5% of Marshall Wooldridge Group Holdings meant a £8.7m cash outlay as part of a £10m total.

Investors

Group CEO David Margrett told Insurance Age that the investors were “very pleased” with the consolidator’s performance and “keen that we carry on with the progress”.

Adding: “We are very pleased with the way the businesses are performing and we are looking forward to another spectacular year.”

