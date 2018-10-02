Bruce Stevenson buys Youngson Insurance Consultants

The deal adds around £2.5m in GWP to the Scottish broker’s numbers.

Youngson Insurance Consultants, based in Turriff, has been bought by Scottish broker, Bruce Stevenson, for an undisclosed sum.

According to Bruce Stevenson the acquisition adds around £2.5m to its annual GWP and the branch and seven staff will remain.

Bruce Stevenson chief executive officer Edward Bruce said: “Youngson is a great fit culturally and they have a loyal, local client base that helps to provide us with a firmer foothold in the North East of Scotland. We fully intend to grow the team to take advantage of the opportunities we see in the region.”

Accelerate

Ian Bremner, director, Youngson Insurance Consultants, added: “While we are well-established in the North East, the firm had been considering how to accelerate our next phase of growth and Bruce Stevenson provides us with the platform to do that.

“We’re greatly encouraged that Edward has made it clear from the start of our negotiations that Bruce Stevenson wants to invest in the team and technology to make that happen.”

Bruce Stevenson stated that the year closes out a “five year plan of growth” for the broker.

In a statement it reported revenue of £7.3m for the year ended 31 August 2018, GWP of £33m and gross profit of £1.5m with all metrics growing compared to the results reported to Companies House in 2017.

Deals

Looking ahead, the senior management team advised it will also continue to actively consider further growth in niche areas and by acquisition.

Bruce added: “We are passionate about looking after our customers and building our reputation in the insurance industry with a view to becoming the broker of choice in Scotland and beyond.

“We are making this happen by investing in our people and technology and adding bolt-on acquisitions where we feel they can add expertise and geographic spread to our overall proposition.”

Una founder-member Bruce Stevenson now has 98 staff working across five offices - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Galashiels, London and Turriff.

