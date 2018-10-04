News analysis: Brokers ready to pounce after MMC’s JLT deal

Staff cuts and exits for disgruntled JLT staff predicted after Marsh’s $5.6bn takeover announced

Marsh & McLennan Companies’ planned $5.6bn (£4.3bn) all cash takeover of JLT surprised the market last month and left brokers anticipating a windfall of their own.

The deal is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. However, with the owners of 40.5% of JLT’s shares backing the buy on the very day of the announcement these hurdles are very likely to be overcome.

It will, by spring 2019, create a $17bn revenue powerhouse that employs 75,000 people and is the biggest broker on the planet.

It is the workforce figure that has left brokers across the country eyeing up a world of opportunity.

When Marsh’s owners revealed the acquisition they admitted that up to 3,750 jobs would be cut around the globe. In a long list, president and chief executive officer Dan Glaser said the combined business would have to address duplication across back office, finance, legal, HR, risk and compliance, service centres, call centres and more.

But brokers are expecting the fallout to go beyond this.

“It will unsettle good people and we will go and nick them,” predicted Nick Houghton, group managing director of Leeds-based JM Glendinning Insurance Brokers.

Job opportunities

According to Houghton people at JLT who never wanted to work for Marsh will find themselves more restricted in the bigger corporate body and become disenfranchised over time. Ultimately they will look to leave.

The deal in numbers Price of JLT - $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash

- (£4.3bn) in cash 33.7% premium per share Marsh is paying

premium per share Marsh is paying 40.5% amount of JLT shareholders already signed up on announcement day

amount of shareholders already signed up on announcement day $375m expected integration costs

expected integration costs $250m anticipated “cost synergies” over three years

anticipated “cost synergies” over three years 11 days time it took to complete the deal

time it took to complete the deal $17bn and 75,000 revenue and headcount of merged body

and revenue and headcount of merged body 3,750 amount of jobs expected to be lost (5% of headcount)

“That’s a great opportunity for people like us,” he summed up.

Likewise, Richard Hodson, a director at Manchester-headquartered UK Global Group told Insurance Age: “It is a great opportunity for us because there will be talent out there that won’t like the deal.

“For small brokers there are going to be a lot of people who are hugely talented coming from JLT who will be disgruntled.”

One group unlikely to be disgruntled are JLT’s owners who will receive £19.15 per share – a 33.7% premium on the value the day before the bid was announced.

“Shareholders have to have their pounds, shillings and pence. There aren’t going to be too many upset shareholders,” observed Peter Goddard, managing director of Daulby Read in Chester.

Like many he was uncertain about the thinking behind it all.

“I sometimes wonder where the benefits come from these deals,” he admitted. As did Neil Campling, CEO of ICB Group in Surrey: “They’re both so big that I’m not sure what they’re going to take out of the deal other than cost,”

he commented.

It was a point echoed by Houghton: “There’s clearly a reason why they’ve done it and why they think it’s a good fit, but I have no idea what that is other than buying scale.”

Others though, who declined to be named, suggested that with its increased firepower Marsh would be able to push further on commission levels with insurer partners. However, as the box on page 8 shows, providers were supportive of the deal.

Real estate duplication was also on Glaser’s list of areas to tackle. Ian Stutz, managing director of Brokerbility, noted that in any merger of this size it was always a “headache”.

Mapping the deal

Key: Red = JLT offices. Blue = Marsh offices. Purple = both

The map (above) makes clear there are many areas of overlap between the two organisations. Stutz suggested one of the first actions will be a review of leases – or perhaps ownership – of premises around the country.

“The bottom line is that as quickly as they can they will start to reduce their footprint,” he said. “That is where you can make savings. I wouldn’t have thought they will duplicate [offices] in cities but they will either have to decide if they have room to concentrate the staff in one area or look for new premises.”

Staff changes invariably lead to loss of accounts and regional brokers will be seeking out new business opportunities. But while talent may be up for grabs the general consensus was that there will not be an avalanche of clients suddenly departing the new combination.

JLT was universally praised by the experts for its high calibre of staff and areas of specialist expertise, such as construction and aviation.

It was created in 1997 when Jardine Insurance Brokers, which was formed almost 50 years ago, merged with Lloyd Thompson Group.

However the universal view is that it is not a broker that had SME business “nailed down” or targeted the space as a “bread and butter” part of its offering.

Campling pointed out that the arrangement meant that the number of brokers ICB had to compete with had reduced and in theory created a small opportunity but advised: “I don’t think it will particularly affect us dramatically in any shape or form.”

And Houghton maintained that the theme was people rather than accounts. “Marsh and JLT are both great businesses and know how

to take care of their customers,” he stated.

The analyst view A compelling recommended cash offer “Great job – CEO Dominic Burke deserves the plaudits for delivering a fantastic deal for JLT’s shareholders.” “Read across – We had JLT as the least likely for a bid approach… In our view if JLT has now ‘fallen’ it heightens the possibility of other bid approaches within the sector.” “Great finish – JLT’s recent move into the US has potentially been the trigger for Marsh to make the offer but irrespective of the reasons this is a great price.” Barrie Cornes, analyst at Panmure Gordon The insurer view A very good fit “We were surprised. It caught a lot of people on the hop. It happened very quickly and didn’t have the normal trail of leaks and speculation. “They have paid a significant premium over the share price but the deal feels like a very good fit and you can see the logic. “JLT is a strong outfit that has been doing well and Marsh is a strong organisation. JLT has some powerful specialisms, and strength in Asia, that is obviously appealing to Marsh. “In effect Marsh is reinforcing where it is already strong and buying some new capability. “We have really good relationships with both. Marsh has shown that it can integrate businesses sympathetically and has done a good job with Jelf and Bluefin. “You would have to bet on them doing a good job at integrating JLT. ‘We are working on the assumption that they will emerge stronger and we see that as an opportunity.” Phil Bayles, managing director of intermediaries at Aviva

Glaser on buying JLT in the shadow of Brexit “We believe the UK is a great place to do business. Brexit creates some short-term uncertainty,

so what? “Britain is a remarkable country filled with resourceful and resilient people. We are happy to bet on Britain.”

Big buys

In December 2015 Marsh completed the acquisition of Jelf for £258m and followed this up by paying Axa £295m for Bluefin at the end of 2016.

Hodson predicted that under the latest arrangement a small bit of business would be switched into Jelf but that overall the impact would be “none to little”.

Stutz concurred: “There will be a lot of focus in Marsh on the integration and Jelf will be left to manage the SME book unencumbered.”

Indeed Marsh’s treatment of Jelf and Bluefin was frequently cited as evidence that it had learned the lessons of the waves of consolidation that have hit the broker market over many years.

The division has been left to plough a successful furrow under the leadership of Phil Barton.

“Unusually for Marsh they have not interfered – they have respected the fact that Jelf are preeminent in SME and have let them go and run it. They run it well,” Stutz summed up.

It is too soon to make a final judgement on what the leaders of the US giant will do with the two brands.

Hodson, who has previously worked for JLT, admitted to being saddened by the acquisition.

“They were building a global brand which I thought set them apart from those racing to the bottom on price,” he explained. “They were about quality and innovation.”

While Stutz forecast that in the UK at least JLT will become Marsh over time.

Either which way, like Houghton had done previously, he returned to the key theme of people.

In his view no matter how the merger is managed some people do not like change.

“Whenever there is change people decide to look at their options.

“There will be options to join smaller firms. Over the next 12-18 months, inevitably there will be some people who leave Marsh and JLT for businesses where they think they have better prospects and opportunities,” he concluded.

“It is a fact of what happens in these circumstances.”