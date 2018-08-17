Revenue growth for Seventeen Group

Broker points to organic growth as main driver.

Seventeen Group has reported revenue of £16.4m for the full year 2017 according to a document sent to Insurance Age.

This is compared to revenue of £12.5m in 2016, a year when it saw pre-tax profit fall 30% following investment in the business.

The broker noted that EBITDA increased to £2.32m from £1.58m.

Organic

Of its revenue growth Seventeen, which includes James Hallam and Touchstone Underwriting, said around £500,000 was from acquisitions with the remainder generated by organic growth across its businesses.

Group CEO Paul Anscombe commented: “2017 represented a very solid performance by the Group with all three subsidiaries achieving organic growth. The acquisitions made in 2016 and 2017 have integrated exceptionally well and feel very much ‘part of the family’.

“Seventeen Group is seeing an increasing number of opportunities to grow and we are in an excellent position to capitalise upon this as a long established and completely independent insurance business.”

In 2018 Seventeen Group has completed four further acquisitions:

Looking ahead the business said it was also launching a health and protection division for James Hallam and looking to push on regional expansion for Touchstone Underwriting and its broker proposition.

