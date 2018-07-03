PIB Group buys Albany Childcare in 17th deal

Glasgow-based Albany provides insurance for family run childcare businesses.

PIB Group has bought Glasgow-based Albany Childcare for an undisclosed sum.

The broker, which provides insurance for family run childcare businesses and specialises in providing childcare and nursery insurance for all day nurseries, out of school groups, playgroups and parent and toddler groups, is the 17th deal for PIB.

Focus

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group commented: “They have remained focused on their target markets and providing high levels of customer care, which has led to their success today in the childcare sector.

“These are core qualities that we look for in all the businesses we acquire and encourage them to maintain their entrepreneurial spirit while reaping the benefits of become part of our network of PIB Group companies.”

PIB has now made 17 acquisitions since 2016 including i2 Healthcare, Lincsafe Health & Safety, Wilby and Lorica Insurance Brokers this year.

Growth

Director Alex Keenan stated: ““Myself and the Albany team made a conscious decision to invest in our business four years ago and as a result we have achieved strong growth and profitability.

“Joining PIB is a significant step in our history and enables us to continue growing with further investment and support from PIB. We’re really looking forward to meeting our colleagues and identifying opportunities to collaborate for the benefit of the group and clients alike.”

Keenan will continue leading the business on completion of the deal.

PIB also confirmed that Albany will continue to trade under its own brand, its products and services will bolster PIB’s existing childcare proposition provided through Morton Michel who joined the group in September last year.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.