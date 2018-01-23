Opinion: Ant Gould on transparency, broker ownership and conflicts of interest

While most in insurance manage to avoid potential conflicts of interest, more transparency can only be a good thing, says Ant Gould

Conflicts of interest arise at the best of times in the world of insurance broking.

In my mind it is partly due to the very nature of commission – after all, the broker is in effect being paid by an insurer.

The existence of different insurance company commission strategies, volume-style deals and access conditions reflect this relationship. As an aside, I have the same queasy feeling when it comes to loss adjusters, where the issue of independence can seem to be a bit opaque from the outside.

The broking market has worked this way more or less since its inception, with insurers courting brokers by offering good financial terms and rewards – and some very good jollies. But if there is any evidence of this having any real influence, I’ve rarely seen it.

Independent

Brokers are by nature an independent and wilful bunch and in the vast majority of cases it works well with customers getting good advice and the right cover.

Throw into the mix more complications, however, and you can see how things could go awry.

Just look at the situation where insurers have significant holdings in, or own, brokers. Human nature being what it is must surely mean that there is a pressure – be it spoken or unspoken, or even sub-conscious – for the two parties to want to please each other.

For a struggling insurer that might mean exerting pressure on a broker to place the best business to the parent; for a struggling broker that might mean the same pressure to again, keep the parent happy.

In this master and servant relationship, brokers and insurers can play both roles, depending on who is feeling the most secure/insecure and the balance can tip quite easily.

That said, when I look in detail, for example, at the recent Financial Conduct Authority investigation into Bluefin, the extent of wrong-doing, when you take into consideration the way the broking market actually works, does not – dare I say it – seem that shocking.

Brokers are by nature an independent and wilful bunch and in the vast majority of cases it works well with customers getting good advice and the right cover

Conflict

The evidence of customer detriment is really quite limited considering the size of the business. Maybe that is wrong, but I am trying to put it all into context of existing market practice.

The issue of insurers owning brokers will, likely resolve itself, as there is already evidence that most insurers will look to divest themselves of their interests in brokers this year.

That must be a good thing all round.

But looking at my arguments another way that doesn’t mean the matter is closed.

Brokers must (and most do) be totally focused on addressing all issues of potential conflict of interest in whatever guise – that includes commission arrangements or owning managing general agents – whether such activities are accepted market practice or not as their customers ultimately depend on it.

All’s well, but change, reform and transparency are better.

Ant Gould was previously director of faculties at the Chartered Insurance Institute