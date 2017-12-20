Review of the year: October 2017

Reaction to the government’s Ogden rate proposals, a broker start-up, Martin Oliver’s departure, ongoing consolidation and Aon buying Henderson topped the charts in October.

5) Hard on the heels of being in the top five stories in September, so the Ogden rate issue continued into October with brokers venting their opinions on the government’s proposed changes.

News analysis: Ogden upheaval continues as government unveils fresh proposals

Brokers lamented the instability caused by the shock change to the Ogden rate and said, despite plans to legislate over how the figure is calculated, volatility could continue until the rate is reset from its current minus 0.75%.

The most recent stage in the discount rate rollercoaster saw new Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, David Lidington, unveil proposals to change how the rate is calculated.

Experts suggested that if the steps are implemented the rate could settle at 1%.

4) The founder of van MGA Pukka Insure, Sam White, revealed her plans for a new start up broker exclusively to Insurance Age.

Pukka’s Sam White launches Freedom Brokers

Sam White, CEO of claims firm Action365 and managing general agent Pukka Insure launched a broker called Freedom Brokers.

In addition she also developed Freedom Services Group (FSG) to act as a holding company for all of her insurance businesses.

White commented: “There are two enterprises. I have set up a holding company so all the businesses can be under one umbrella. It means I can set up special schemes for staff and it’s a better process from a regulatory point of view.”

3) Martin Oliver’s decision to move on from Gallagher was the highest profile career change of the month and grabbed the attention of readers. The former boss of A&A, Barbon and Kwik Fit later told Insurance Age that he was taking more time to be at home with family and had no plans for his next job.

Martin Oliver to leave Gallagher

Martin Oliver’s plan to leave Arthur J Gallagher at the end of October was revealed by the broker at the start of the month.

Oliver joined in September 2014 to lead the firm’s personal lines, corporate partnerships and private clients division.

He retained the role when Gallagher realigned its UK broking and underwriting operations in May 2015 bringing the division - Gallagher Insurance Solutions - under the UK Retail part of the business.

The business confirmed that Gareth Birch had been made managing director of its UK small business and personal lines division.

2) Consolidation has certainly been one of the hottest topics of 2017. In October Insurance Age gathered the thoughts of the leaders of seven broking firms that are leading the latest wave of buying.

Profile: On the acquisition trail

A new wave of consolidation is undoubtedly sweeping across the broking sector with deals frequently being completed and a fresh set of players with buying on the agenda.

Arguably it is the fourth wave the sector has seen. First in the 1980s and 1990s were the international players, then the likes of Towergate, Bluefin, Oval, Jelf and Giles formed the second.

The third and most recent was the consolidation of the consolidators.

According to seven experts the market for buying firms is currently buoyant, with plenty of owners looking to exit their businesses.

1) Aon’s purchase of Henderson on 30 October closed the month with the biggest story. The deal came just weeks after news of a potential takeover first broke.

Aon buys Henderson Insurance Broking Group

Aon bought Leeds-headquartered Henderson Insurance Broking Group for an undisclosed amount in a deal they said at the time was expected to complete in December.

The arrangement brought 16 offices and over 400 employees into Aon along with over £300m of gross written premium.

As well as general insurance, Henderson also has offerings across health and benefits, and trade credit insurance. The possibility of the deal was first revealed by Insurance Age in September.

Tomorrow marks the penultimate step in the journey through 2017 with the review of the biggest stories in November.