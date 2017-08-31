Editor's letter - September 2017

Half full or half empty? Reaction to the Allianz takeover of LV has been largely positive

There are people who think the glass is half full. There are those who think it is half empty. And then there are those who complain that never mind what’s in it they just don’t like the glass.

Thankfully, the broker market is full of people in the first category.

The two firms seem a natural fit. There is a clear plan to deal with the overlaps leaving both sides in a streamlined position ready to go for growth

The recently announced takeover of LV by Allianz was a case in point. Justifiable concerns have been raised including about the reduction of choice in the market. But the overriding sentiment has been of positivity with brokers looking to grab an opportunity from the change.

The two firms seem a natural fit. There is a clear plan to deal with the overlaps leaving both sides in a streamlined position ready to go for growth.

While it is natural that staff involved may have concerns it seems the leaders do not have a strategy of trying to cut their way to greatness – something which never works.

The deal can be seen as a platform for expansion. For brokers there is the chance to deepen relationships, extend and improve product ranges, and deliver an enhanced service to clients. And through this retain current clients and win new ones. I’m not quite sure whether that means more liquid or a bigger glass. But either way it should be good news for brokers.