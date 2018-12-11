InsurTech: Meet the tech insiders

The insurance sector has been predicting that one of the technology giants would disrupt the market, but the next big moves in InsurTech could come from the industry insiders who are making waves

The InsurTech sector has grown massively over the last few years with millions of pounds being invested in new ideas and technology solutions.

But while this area of the market used to be dominated by denim-clad techies with their sights set on disruption, this is no longer the complete picture. In the last couple of years a new trend has emerged – people are moving from incumbent insurers and developing their own InsurTech start-ups.

Zooming in on the InsurTech world, Insurance Age spoke to six insurance experts who have gone down the tech route to find out where the opportunities are and how they expect technology to reshape the broking sector.

Industry experience

“Coming from the incumbent space we’ve encountered the legacy challenge that is the industry’s Achilles heel and we don’t have that challenge now which is very exciting,” says Jacqueline McNamee, ex-AIG UK boss and chief executive of start-up MGA C-Quence.

She explains that the decision to start her own tech business came from a desire to work in a more entrepreneurial environment. “There’s been a lot of growing frustrations at the lack of opportunity and ability to exercise real change within the traditional businesses,” McNamee continues. “Some of the innovation seems to be taking the back seat over cost-cutting.”

Other reasons for making the switch listed by the experts include more agility and the freedom that comes with independence, but also the adventure of starting a new business. They also agreed that having worked in insurance meant they had an advantage over InsurTech start-ups without any sector specific experience.

“Until the way insurance is written and risk is perceived changes, you’re going to need some sort of connectivity with an incumbent,” says former Axa director and Equipsme founder Matthew Reed. “If you’re coming in from the outside you don’t know who inside of the incumbents to talk to.”

Incumbent advantage

According to Reed he has come up against tech start-ups where the founders haven’t considered the traditional elements of the insurance industry or what he calls the “inconvenient truths”.

“People don’t queue around the block at midnight for the latest insurance product like they do for a new iPhone,” he adds.

In addition, Konsileo co-founder and chief executive John Warburton, previously at Allianz, argues that people with industry experience won’t reinvent the wheel, because they know where the problems are and what needs to be addressed to positively change the sector.

“Some of the start-ups have decent technology that they see would translate to the insurance industry,” he argues. “Then they spend a lot of time working out what insurance problem they want to solve because they’ve got the sense that insurance is a bit rubbish and it must be easy to kick the doors down. But they don’t know which lever to pull.”

Building relationships is important on the traditional side of the insurance market and collaboration in the InsurTech space is just as crucial. While people with an insurance background bring valuable experience to an InsurTech firm, so do people with a technology background, and for a venture to be successful there needs to be a mix of both in senior positions.

Former Oxygen group CEO and Wrisk founder Niall Barton explains that he hasn’t struggled to build relationships with tech specialists, but argues that it has involved changing his mind set and learning new skills.

“I had to unlearn a lot of what I knew about insurance and start again. It is a radically different way of building a business on every level. You have to have insurance people and tech people talking to each other at all times and testing ideas on customers, changing the technology all the time,” he continues.

The concept of working together outside of individual companies is developing and there is a growing focus on collaboration between InsurTechs and traditional insurers and brokers.

Disruption?

The word disruption sparks a bit of a debate, with some experts saying it is only a matter of time before the insurance industry is disrupted and others firmly believing it will never happen.

Fraser Edmond, founder of Broker Insights and previously at Aviva, says the talk about disruption is negatively impacting the sector.

“We’re trying to modernise a market and to enable better relationships and outcomes for brokers, insurers and customers through technology. That’s quite different from disruption,” he argues. “I firmly believe that it doesn’t need to be huge transformational things, it can be baby steps. People seem to be looking too hard for a bigger tech solution, but the market and the customers are not ready for that.”

Eva Berg-Winters, former head of UK claims at Hiscox and founder of cyber specialist InsurTech Bewica, agrees that insurance is not an industry that can change suddenly. When asked why, she notes that contracts are usually written on an annual basis and points out the importance of well-established relationships.

“In insurance change takes more time so the overnight disruption doesn’t happen, but over time is a different thing,” she elaborates.

There has been a lot of talk about tech giants Google and Amazon coming into the industry lately. Amazon is surrounded by numerous rumours about what it aims to do and Google has recently invested in software house Applied Systems.

But Berg-Winters says brokers should not worry about it too much. “In every industry I advised as a management consultant, people said ‘Google may kill us’,” she explains. “Then things change and Google may get a piece of the cake but so far I haven’t seen them destroy anyone’s business.”

She further believes that Amazon coming into insurance will be an opportunity for everyone to learn from each other. “It will be all of us evolving together,” she continues. “We can embrace what they’re doing.”

But while it is uncertain whether or not we will see an insurance equivalent of Uber come from out of nowhere and take over large parts of the market, it is clear that the broking industry is transforming and that technology is accelerating the pace of change.

Warburton predicts that today’s InsurTech firms will be tomorrow’s broker or insurer, noting: “It won’t fundamentally alter the roles in the industry but a few people will be wearing different brands.”

Meanwhile Barton believes there will be fewer people employed in the industry in the future. “It’s a heavy overhead of distribution costs now and that can’t be sustainable,” he notes. “Every other industry has gone through massive changes in distribution.”

Digging into the data

Several of the specialists agree that the most important change will come from capturing and using data more efficiently. Edmond argues that the opportunities for the insurance sector lie in improving the information exchange between the players in the market. “There’s a long way to go in terms of providing efficiencies through the value chain and technology will play a big part in that,” he adds.

While these six experts are focusing on different areas of the InsurTech space, they are all looking for solutions to a problem they came up against in their previous roles within incumbents. But they are not alone – many of the traditional insurers and brokers have their own tech-focused ventures and projects. To name but two, Aviva opened its digital garage back in 2015 and even Lloyd’s has got in on the action with its newly launched Lloyd’s Lab.

McNamee describes it as a relatively cost-effective way for incumbents to access, consider and test new ideas in a relatively low risk environment. “Whether you can mix new into old remains to be seen, but competition is good,” she adds.

Most of the experts agree that it’s a positive sign that the more traditional insurance firms are embracing technology, and while the industry has been slow to change, Warburton notes that they are at least moving quicker than they were.

However, Reed once again brings the discussion back to collaboration and argues that incumbents are better off leaving the innovation work to the techies. “The guys that get it right are the people that know what they are and partner with people that can provide them with what they can’t do,” he concludes.